Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Results to be Declared Today at Official Website; First Prize Winner to Take Home Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery results for October 26 will be announced today at 4 pm by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. The first prize of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery is worth Rs 50 lakh. The second and third prizes fetch Rs 9,000 and Rs 500. Winners of consolation prize receive Rs 1,000. Apart from these, there are fourth and fifth prizes of Rs 250 and Rs 120.

Those who have bought tickets of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery to try their luck will be able to check results on the website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

How to check Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery results

Step 1: Google Lottery Sambad or enter the url, lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on 4PM link

Step 3: Result will display on screen

Step 4: Match your ticket number with numbers mentioned in the result

In case your ticket number figures in the result, check which prize you have won. Then, go to the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize money. At the office, winners are required to furnish their ticket and a valid ID proof. This is done to ensure that no fraud is committed by any person and only authentic people receive prize money.

Officials concerned will verify the identities of claimants and the winning amount will be disbursed after the verification process.

Winners should note that the prize money should be claimed within 30 days of the declaration of the results.

The first prize winner of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will receive the money after deduction of tax as Rs 50 lakh falls in the tax bracket. Rest, all the winners will receive the exact amount.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department holds a draw daily for weekly lotteries. Those who want to buy tickets of the lotteries can do so by paying Rs 6 for each ticket.

The weekly lotteries are as follows: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangasree Damodar, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

