Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results to be Declared at 4pm at lotterysambadresult.in

People who have purchased lottery tickets for the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery for December 14 will be able to check the results at 4 PM. The result of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will be declared on the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery Department at lotterysambadresult.in.

There are seven different types of lotteries that take place in the entire week. Each day has a different lottery. Here’s a look at the day wise names of the lotteries:

· Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

· Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

· Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

· Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

· Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

· Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

· Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Every lottery ticket for all seven days costs Rs 6. The prize money that can be won is as follows:

· First: Rs 50 Lakh

· Second: Rs 9000

· Third: Rs 5000

· Fourth: Rs 250

· Consolation: Rs 1000

One only needs to invest Rs 6 on the ticket and leave everything else on the luck for winning West Bengal Lottery. All the prize winners will have to claim the winning amount within 30 days, starting December 14. To claim the prize, one will have to submit their ticket and identity card for verification. Once that is done, you will be given your money. In a situation where the prize is taxable, then tax will be deducted at source.

In order to check the results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery, these steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Open a browser of your choice and log on to the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery Department, lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta 4 pm result. Click on that option

Step 3: A new page comprising of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta result will open. Carefully match the digits of your lottery ticket. If the numbers match, then you have won the lottery prize