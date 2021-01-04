Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results to be Declared at lotterysambadresult.in; First Prize Worth Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal State Lottery Department will declare the winners of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery at 4 pm on January 4. The first prize winner of the lottery gets to take home Rs 50 lakh. The results will be released on the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery Department: lotterysambadresult.in.

Each ticket issued by the West Bengal State Lottery Department costs Rs 6. The department organises six other lotteries apart from the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery. These lotteries take place on other days of the week, take a look at the day wise lotteries:

· Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

· Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

· Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

· Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

· Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

· Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

How to check January 4 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta results:

Step 1: Go to West Bengal State Lottery Department’s official website: lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta 4 pm” tab

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where all the prize winning tickets are mentioned. Carefully match the digits of your ticket with your ticket

If you have not won the first prize worth Rs 50 Lakhs do not get disheartened as the department also has other prizes. There are four other prizes:

· Second Prize: Rs 9,000

· Third Prize: Rs 500

· Fourth Prize: Rs 250

· Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

The lucky winners of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery must ensure that they claim the prize within 30 days of winning it. In order to do so, the winners will have to submit the winning Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery ticket along with a valid identity proof at the West Bengal State Lottery Department office. Once the verification is completed, the winning amount will be credited in the winners’ account. In case the winning amount falls in the tax bracket, then the tax will be deducted at the source and the remaining money will be given to the winner.