Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results to be Declared on lotterysambadresult.in at 4pm

On Monday, January 18, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will be organised by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. One lucky winner of the lottery will get to take home a prize of Rs 50 lakhs. If you have purchased the ticket for the lottery, then make sure you check the result at 4PM on West Bengal State Lottery Department’s website.

To check the January 18 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery results, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser according to your choice. On the search bar of the browser,type ‘ lotterysambadresult.in' and hit the enter key

Step 2: You will land on the homepage of West Bengal State Lottery Department. Here look for an option that reads “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta 4 pm”

Step 3: On clicking on the hyperlink, a new page comprising of winner numbers will open.

If your ticket number matches with any of the winning numbers, make sure you visit the West Bengal State Lottery Department within 30 days of winning. There are multiple prizes that can be won in the Monday January 18 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery. These include:

First: Rs 50 Lakhs

Second: Rs 9000

Third: Rs 5000

Fourth: Rs 250

Consolation: Rs1000

During your visit to the lottery office,you must not forget to carry your lottery ticket and a valid photo identity proof. These two things will be needed for verification process. This is a mandatory process conducted by the department, before crediting the winning money.

The winners must also note if the money won falls in the tax bracket,then you will only receive the money after deduction of the tax amount.Those who were unable to purchase the ticket on Monday can try doing so on any other day of the week. The price of each ticket sold on any day of the week is Rs 6 only. Here is a list of day wise lotteries: