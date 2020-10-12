Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Results to be Out at 4 PM, Here is All You Need to Know

People who have purchased lottery tickets for the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will be able to check the results at 4 PM on October 12. Checking the result of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery is quite easy as it gets declared on the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery Department, lotterysambadresult.in.

In order to check the results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery, these steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Open a browser of your choice and log on to the official website of The West Bengal State Lottery Department, lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage look for an option that reads ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta 4 pm’ result. Click on that option

Step 3: A new page comprising of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta result will open. Carefully match the digits of your lottery ticket. If the numbers match then you have won the lottery prize

There are five types of prizes in the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery. The prizes include, first, second, third, fourth and consolation prize. Let’s take a look at the amount of each prize.

First: Rs 50 Lakh

Second: Rs 9,000

Third: Rs 5,000

Fourth: Rs 250

Consolation: Rs 1,000

The Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery winners will have to ensure that they keep the following points in mind:

1. The lottery prize will mandatory be claimed within 30 days from October 12.

2. The prize winners will have to present their ticket as well as a valid identity proof at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the money. The money of your prize will only be credited once the entire verification procedure is complete.

3. If the prize money is taxable, then the amount will be given to the winner only after tax deduction.

There are seven different types of lotteries that take place in the entire week. Each day has a different lottery. Here’s a look at the day wise names of the lotteries:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati