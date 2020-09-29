Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery Results Declared at lotterysambadresult.in

The West Bengal Lottery department has released the results of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery at 4 pm. Those who have purchased Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery ticket to try their luck will be able to check their result at lotterysambadresult.in.

The first prize of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery fetches winner Rs 50 lakh, while the second and third prizes are worth Rs 9,000 and Rs 500, respectively. The winners of fourth and fifth prizes will receive Rs 250 and Rs 120. Those who win consolation prize will get Rs 1,000.

How to check Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery results -

Step 1: Visit at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “4 PM”

Step 3: You can see the result on screen

Step 4: Check if your ticket number is there on the result

A single ticket of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery can be bought at a cost of Rs 6. Those who win the prizes will have to go to the West Bengal Gazette office to receive the winning amount. The amount must be claimed within 30 days of the declaration of the lottery results.

In order to claim the prize money, winners will have to surrender lottery ticket and furnish a valid ID proof. The official concerned for verification at the office will scrutinise the ticket and ID proof to ensure the person claiming the amount is not a fraud.

The amount will be disbursed after the verification process. In case the prize money falls under the tax bracket, it will be given after deduction of tax.

On the website of Sambad Lottery, the results of Sikkim Lottery are also declared. In the morning at 11.55, the results of Sikkim Dear Admire Morning Lottery were announced. The first prize of Rs 1 crore was bagged by the ticket number 53A 24263.

Apart from this, 10 people each won the second third and fourth prizes of Sikkim Dear Admire Morning Lottery.