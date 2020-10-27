Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery Results to be Announced Today at 4pm; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 lakh

Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery results will be declared today at 4 pm and it will be available on the website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in. The West Bengal Lottery Department holds draws for a weekly lottery daily. Those who want to try their luck can buy ticket of any of these seven lotteries - Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangasree Damodar, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery and Dear Bangasree Ichamati. A single ticket of the West Bengal lottery costs Rs 6.

The first prize of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery fetches Rs 50 lakh, while the second and third prizes are worth Rs 9,000 and Rs 500. Winners of the consolation prize receive Rs 1,000. Apart from these prizes, there is fourth prize of Rs 250 and a fifth prize worth Rs 120.

How to check Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery results

Step 1: Go to the website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 4PM option

Step 3: You can view result

Step 4: Keep your ticket handy to match your ticket number with numbers given on the result

Winners should note that they must claim the prize within 30 days of the announcement of the results. To receive the prize money, they will have to visit the West Bengal Gazette office, where they will be required to surrender their ticket and a valid ID proof.

The furnishing of valid ID proof is necessary to ensure that only authentic people are claiming the prize money and no fraud is being done by anyone.

Prize money will be disbursed after completion of the verification process. As the amount for first prize is Rs 50 lakh, it will be given after deduction of tax. This amount falls in the tax bracket. Other winners will get the exact amount as the prize money for those prizes do not come under the ambit of tax.