Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery Results to be Declared at 4pm Today lotterysambadresult.in; How to Check

Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery is one of the weekly lotteries for which the West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce results today at 4 pm. Those who have bought tickets for the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery will be able to check the results at lotterysambadresult.in.

The first prize of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery is quite attractive. It fetches Rs 50 lakh. The second and third prizes are of Rs 9,000 and Rs 500, while the fourth and fifth prizes are worth Rs 250 and Rs 120. Winners of the consolation prize will get Rs 1,000.

How to check Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery results

Step 1: Google Lottery Sambad or enter the url lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on 4PM option on the homepage

Step 3: Result will appear on screen

Step 4: Check if your ticket number has won any prize

The prize money should be claimed within 30 days of the declaration of the results. Those whose ticket numbers feature in the result will have to go to the West Bengal Gazette office, where they will be required to surrender their ticket and furnish a valid ID proof.

Authorities concerned will verify the identity of the winners and make sure that the person claiming the prize is authentic. After the verification process, prize money will be disbursed to winners.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts draws for a weekly lottery daily. The other six weekly lotteries are Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangashree Damodar and Dear Bangashree Ichamati.

Those who want to try their luck can purchase the lottery tickets of the West Bengal lottery. A single ticket of any West Bengal lottery costs Rs 6 and it can be bought from any lottery shop in West Bengal. The results of all the West Bengal lotteries are declared at the same time every day – at 4 pm.