Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Result to be Declared at 4pm at lotterysambadresult.in

Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery result for Tuesday, November 24 will be declared at 4 PM IST. There are six different types of lotteries in West Bengal. Here is a day wise look at the lotteries:

· Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

· Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

· Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

· Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

· Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

· Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

· Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

In order to check whether or not you have won the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery, these steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Open browser of choice and visit the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery Department, lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On homepage of the West Bengal State Lottery Department’s website, click on the option that reads Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha 4 pm

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha result for November 24 will open

Step 4: Match the digits of your Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha ticket with the ones given on the result page. If the digits of your ticket match with the ones mentioned on the page, then you have won the lottery

In case you have won the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery, here are a few things that you must ensure:

1. Claim the prize money within 30 days of the declaration of the result.

2. Get yourself verified by submitting your winning lottery ticket along with a valid government ID proof.

3. If the prize that you have won is taxable, then you will get the amount only after deduction of taxes.

Each ticket of the lottery costs Rs 6. Following are the number and amount of respective prizes:

· First prize: Rs 50 Lakh

· Second prize: Rs 9000

· Third prize: Rs 5000

· Fourth prize: Rs 250

· Consolation prize: Rs1000