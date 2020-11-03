Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results: First Prize Winner to Take Home Rs 50 Lakh, More Details at lotterysambadresult.in

Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery result for Tuesday, November 3 will be declared at 4 PM. Those who have purchased the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha ticket can check the result at West Bengal State Lottery Department’s official website, lotterysambadresult.in.

There are five categories of prizes that the buyer of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery ticket can win. The first prize winner can take home a massive sum of Rs 50 Lakh. Here is a look at the prize categories and the amount one can win:

First prize: Rs 50 Lakh

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 5000

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs1000

In order to check whether or not you have won the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha November 3 prizes, follow these steps:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery Department, lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, locate an option that reads Dear Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha 4 pm result and click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha result will open

Step 4: Match the digits of your ticket with the ones that are present on the screen

In case you have won the lottery, make sure that you claim the prize money within a period of 30 days. In order to get the prize credited in your account, you will have to produce the winning lottery ticket and a valid identity proof at the West Bengal Gazette office. If the money that you have won in the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery is taxable, then the tax deduction will be done at source and you will receive the remaining amount.

The cost of one ticket of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha is only Rs 6. The West Bengal State Lottery Department takes out a draw each day. There are different types of lottery throughout the week. Here is a list of day wise lotteries that are conducted by the department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati