Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results: First Prize Winner to Take Home Rs 50 Lakh, More Details at lotterysambadresult.in

Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results: First Prize Winner to Take Home Rs 50 Lakh
- Last Updated: November 3, 2020, 9:27 IST
Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery result for Tuesday, November 3 will be declared at 4 PM. Those who have purchased the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha ticket can check the result at West Bengal State Lottery Department’s official website, lotterysambadresult.in.
There are five categories of prizes that the buyer of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery ticket can win. The first prize winner can take home a massive sum of Rs 50 Lakh. Here is a look at the prize categories and the amount one can win:
First prize: Rs 50 Lakh
Second prize: Rs 9000
Third prize: Rs 5000
Fourth prize: Rs 250
Consolation prize: Rs1000
In order to check whether or not you have won the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha November 3 prizes, follow these steps:
Step 1: Log on to the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery Department, lotterysambadresult.in
Step 2: On the homepage, locate an option that reads Dear Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha 4 pm result and click on it
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha result will open
Step 4: Match the digits of your ticket with the ones that are present on the screen
In case you have won the lottery, make sure that you claim the prize money within a period of 30 days. In order to get the prize credited in your account, you will have to produce the winning lottery ticket and a valid identity proof at the West Bengal Gazette office. If the money that you have won in the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery is taxable, then the tax deduction will be done at source and you will receive the remaining amount.
The cost of one ticket of Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha is only Rs 6. The West Bengal State Lottery Department takes out a draw each day. There are different types of lottery throughout the week. Here is a list of day wise lotteries that are conducted by the department:
Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati