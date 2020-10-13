Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Results to be Declared at 4 PM, Winners to be Announced on lotterysambadresult.in

Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery ticket, which is priced at a mere Rs 6, can make the first prize winner take home a sum of Rs 50 Lakh. Those who have purchased the ticket of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery can check the results on Tuesday, October 13. The results will be declared on the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery Department, lotterysambadresult.in.

The people who have purchased the ticket for the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery must also know that there are second, third, fourth and consolation prizes as well.

Let’s take a look at the amount a person can win after he or she gets any of these prizes:

Second: Rs 9,000

Third: Rs 5,000

Fourth: Rs 2500

Consolation: Rs 1,000

In case, a person is lucky enough to win a prize in the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, then he or she will must be aware of the following terms and conditions:

1. The lottery prize must be claimed within 30 days from October 13.

2. The money of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery will only be credited after the person concerned presents his or her ticket along with identity proof at the West Bengal Gazette office.

3. If the prize money is taxable, then the amount will be given to the winner only after tax deduction by the West Bengal Gazette office.

There are seven kinds of lotteries that take place in the entire week. Take a look at day-wise names of respective lotteries.

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Those who have purchased the ticket for the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha can check their results at 4 PM by following these steps:

Step 1: On your browser, log on to the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery Department, lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find an option that reads ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha 4 pm’ result. Click on this option.

Step 3: A new page consisting of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha result will open. Carefully match the digits of the ticket to ensure whether or not you have won a prize.