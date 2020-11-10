'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' Winners to be Declared at 4pm on lotterysambadresult.in, Click Here to Know More
The result of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery will be released on West Bengal State Lottery Department’s official website, lotterysambadresult.in.
- Last Updated: November 10, 2020, 10:29 IST
The first prize winner of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery will win a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakhs followed by other prizes. Here is a look at all the prizes that a person can win if he or she has purchased the ticket for lottery:
First prize: Rs 50 Lakh
Second prize: Rs 9,000
Third prize: Rs 5,000
Fourth prize: Rs 2,50
Consolation prize: Rs 1,000
To check the results of the Dear BangalakshmiTorsha lottery for November 10, follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit official website of the West Bengal State Lottery Department at lotterysambadresult.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Dear BangalakshmiTorsha 4 pm. Ensure the date ‘November 10’ is mentioned on the link you click
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where Dear BangalakshmiTorsha result for November 10 will open
Step 4: Match the digits of your Dear BangalakshmiTorsha ticket with the ones given on the result page
If you have won the Dear BangalakshmiTorsha Lotteryfor November 10, you must keep these points in mind:
-Claim the prize money within a period of 30 days from the declaration of the results.
-Get your ticket and identity verification done at the West Bengal Gazette office.
-In case the winning amount is taxable, then the tax amount will be deducted at the source and you will receive the remaining amount.
Each ticket of different types of lotteries conducted by West Bengal State Lottery Department is priced at Rs 6. Here is a look at the types of lotteries:
Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
Tuesday: Dear BangalakshmiTorsha
Wednesday: Dear BangabhumiRaidak
Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
Saturday: Dear BangasreeDamodar
Sunday: Dear BangasreeIchamati