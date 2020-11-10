'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' Winners to be Declared at 4pm on lotterysambadresult.in, Click Here to Know More

Dear BangalakshmiTorsha lottery result for Tuesday, November 10 will be declared at 4pm. The result of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery will be released on West Bengal State Lottery Department’s official website, lotterysambadresult.in.

The first prize winner of the Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery will win a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakhs followed by other prizes. Here is a look at all the prizes that a person can win if he or she has purchased the ticket for lottery:

First prize: Rs 50 Lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 5,000

Fourth prize: Rs 2,50

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

To check the results of the Dear BangalakshmiTorsha lottery for November 10, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit official website of the West Bengal State Lottery Department at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Dear BangalakshmiTorsha 4 pm. Ensure the date ‘November 10’ is mentioned on the link you click

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where Dear BangalakshmiTorsha result for November 10 will open

Step 4: Match the digits of your Dear BangalakshmiTorsha ticket with the ones given on the result page

If you have won the Dear BangalakshmiTorsha Lotteryfor November 10, you must keep these points in mind:

-Claim the prize money within a period of 30 days from the declaration of the results.

-Get your ticket and identity verification done at the West Bengal Gazette office.

-In case the winning amount is taxable, then the tax amount will be deducted at the source and you will receive the remaining amount.

Each ticket of different types of lotteries conducted by West Bengal State Lottery Department is priced at Rs 6. Here is a look at the types of lotteries:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear BangalakshmiTorsha

Wednesday: Dear BangabhumiRaidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear BangasreeDamodar

Sunday: Dear BangasreeIchamati