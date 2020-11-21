Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Results to be Declared at 4pm, More Details at lotterysambadresult.in

The Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery results for Saturday (November 21) will be announced at 4 PM. The West Bengal State Lottery Department will declare the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery result on lotterysambadresult.in.

After the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery results for November 21 are released, you can check it by following the steps below:

Step 1: Open any browser of your choice and log on to lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Look for an option on the home page which reads 'Lottery Sambad Result 21.11.2020 'Dear Bangasree Damodar’. Once you locate the option, simply click on it

Step 3: A new page will appear displaying the results of the lottery

Step 4: Ensure that you correspond the digits of your lottery Dear Bangasree Damodar ticket number carefully with the ones that are provided in the list. In case, your number matches with any of the digits in the list, it means you have won the prize

Those who are winners of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery are required to keep few important in mind:

· The prize winners need to visit the West Bengal Gazette office, where they must present the winning ticket along with a valid ID proof.

· One should be aware that this particular process can be done within 30 days only from the date of declaration of the result. The ticket presented to the West Bengal Gazette office will be verified for authenticity.

· Once the verification procedure is successfully completed, the winner claiming the prize can take home the money.

· The winner must be aware that the amount of the prize money will be credited only after the deduction of taxes.

The following is the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery prize structure:

· The first prize winner will receive a sum amount of Rs 50 lakh.

· The second prize is Rs 9,000, followed by the third which is of Rs 500.

· The winner of the fourth and fifth prize are entitled to Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively.

· A consolation prize is also there which is Rs 1000.

There are seven different kinds of lottery for every day of the week. Let’s take a quick look at the list:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati