Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Results to be Declared Today at 4pm at lotterysambadresult.in

The Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery results will be announced at 4 PM on Saturday, October 10. The West Bengal State Lottery Department will release the result on lotterysambadresult.in.

The prize structure of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery is as follows:

The first prize winner gets a sum of Rs 50 lakh

The second prize is of Rs 9,000, followed by the third which is Rs 500.

Those who win the fourth and fifth prize get of Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively.

There is also a consolation prize which is Rs 1000.

The people who win the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery, will need to keep the following points in mind:

1. The winners will have to present the winning ticket along with a valid ID proof at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the money.

2. Once the ticket is presented to theWest Bengal Gazette office it will be verified for authenticity.

3. After the verification process is done the winner can take home the prize money. It must also be noted that the winning amount will be credited after the deduction of taxes.

Those who have purchased the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery ticket can check the results of the lottery by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to a browser of your choice and log on to lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: On the main homepage, look for an option that reads 'Lottery Sambad Result 10.10.2020 'Dear Bangasree Damodar’ and click on it

Step 3: The results of the lottery will appear on the new page.

Step 4: Carefully match the digits of your lottery ticket number with the ones that are given in the list. If your number matches with any of the numbers in the list, then you have won the prize.

Another thing that the winners of the Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery should note is that their number and the lottery both will only be valid for a period of 30 days after the declaration of result.