Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Results to be Declared Today; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery results are going to be announced today at 4 pm. The results of Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery can be checked on the website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

The first prize of Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery is worth Rs 50 lakh, while the second and third prizes fetch Rs 9,000 and Rs 500. The fourth and fifth prizes of the lottery are of Rs 250 and Rs 120. Winners of the consolation prize will take home Rs 1,000.

Those who want to try their luck can buy tickets of these following West Bengal lotteries: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangasree Damodar, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

How to check Dear Bangasree Damodar lottery result

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for 4PM option and click on it

Step 3: You can see the result on screen

Step 4: Match your ticket number with numbers given in the result

If your ticket number features on the result, then you will have to claim the prize money within in 30 days of declaration of the results. To receive the winning amount, winners will have to go to the West Bengal Gazette office.

They will be required to surrender lottery ticket and furnish a valid ID proof for verification process, which is carried out for making sure that the genuine winner gets the prize money and no fraud takes place.

Prize money will be provided after officials concerned carry out the verification process. As the amount for the first prize is Rs 50 lakh, the winner of this prize will receive money after tax deduction. This amount falls under the ambit of tax. On the other hand, winners of all other prizes will get the exact amount without any deduction.

A single ticket of the West Bengal lottery costs Rs 6 and draw for a weekly lottery are held daily by the West Bengal State Lottery Department.