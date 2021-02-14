Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Result for February 14 to be Released Today at 4pm on Official Website

Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery result for February 14 to be released today at 4pm on lotterysambadresult.in

The result of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery will be declared on Sunday, February 14 at 4:00 pm. The West Bengal State Lottery Department will declare the results.

People who have purchased the Dear Bangasree Ichamati tickets can visit the official website of Lottery Sambad i.e. lotterysambadresult.in to see if they have won any prizes. The state lottery department organises a draw for the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery every Sunday. If you have not purchased the ticket this time but want to try your luck for any other day, then you can buy a single ticket of the West Bengal lottery just for Rs 6, from any lottery shop.

How to check the results for the Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery?

The ticket holders of the lottery can follow the below-mentioned process to check the result:

Step 1: You need to visit the official website by clicking on the link- lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Then from the homepage, you will have to click on the 4 pm option

Step 3: After that, you will be redirected to a new window

Step 4: The new window will display the result in a PDF file

Step 5: Then, at last, you will have to cross-check your ticket number with that mentioned on the result to see if you are winning any of the prizes or not

There are six prizes awarded to the winners of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery, including a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000. An amount of Rs 50 lakh is given to the first prize winner of the 'Dear Bangasree Ichamati' lottery followed by the sum of Rs 9,000 given to the winner of the second prize. The third and the fourth prize comprises Rs 500 and Rs 250, respectively. The winner of the fifth prize is given Rs 120.

The winners of the prizes should note that they are required to claim the winning amount at the West Bengal State Lottery Department within the time period of 30 days from the declaration of the result. They will also have to submit their lottery ticket and valid ID proof to the department.

After the successful conduction of the identification and verification process, the prize money will be disbursed by the authorities.

The lottery department organises lotteries on a weekly basis. For every 7 days of the week, one lottery game is fixed. Here is the list for your reference:

• Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

• Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

• Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

• Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

• Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery

• Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

• Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati