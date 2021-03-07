Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Result to be Out at 4pm; How to Check

The results of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery can be checked by the ticket holders by visiting the official website of its organiser i.e. West Bengal State Lottery Department at- lotterysambadresult.in on Sunday, March 7, at 4:00 pm. People who want to play the lottery game can buy the ticket from any lottery shop present in the State by paying Rs 6 for a single ticket. The Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery is organised by the lottery department every Sunday while on other weekdays different lottery games are being rolled out.

The lotteries conducted throughout the week are as under:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery ticket holders can follow the below-mentioned process to check the result and see if they are among the lucky winners or not.

Step 1: Ticket holders of the lottery need to go to the official website of the lottery department by clicking on the link- lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: On the homepage look for and click on the 4 pm option.

Step 3: After selecting the option, a new window will be opened with the list of winners in a PDF file.

Step 5: At last, the ticket holders will have to match their ticket numbers with those mentioned on the result to assure if they are one of the lucky winners or not.

A substantial amount of Rs 50 lakh is given to the first prize winner of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery followed by the second prize worth Rs 9,000. The other prizes awarded by the lottery department include the third, fourth, fifth and consolation prize of Rs 500, Rs 250, Rs 120 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

Every lucky prize winner needs to note that they will have to visit the West Bengal State Lottery Department within 30 days of the result declaration to claim their prizes. Also, they need to carry their lottery tickets along with valid ID proof to the department and submit it for the verification process. As the verification process is completed successfully, the winning amount will be awarded to the winners after proper tax deductions if applicable.