Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Result to be Released on Official Website, Know the Prizes

Ticket holders of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery can visit the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery Department by clicking on the link — www.lotterysambadresult.in to check the results of the lottery as it will be declared on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 4:00 pm. Every Sunday, the state lottery department organises the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery and those who are interested in the lottery game can buy a single ticket of the West Bengal lottery for Rs 6 only.

Ticket holders of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery can check the results of the lottery and know if they are one of the lucky winners by following thesteps:

Step 1: People with the ticket of the lottery will have to visit the official website of the lottery department by clicking on the link —www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: After you are on the official website, on the homepage you will have to click on the 4 pm option

Step 3: After the click, the ticket holder will be redirected to a new window where the result of the lottery will be displayed in a PDF file

Step 4: Finally, to see if you have won any of the prizes or not match the ticket number of your lottery ticket with that mentioned on the result displayed

The first lucky prize winner of the lottery is awarded a sum of Rs 50 lakh, followed by the prize amount of Rs 9,000 for the second prize winner. The third, fourth, fifth and consolation prize comprises Rs 500, Rs 250, Rs 120 and Rs 1,000, respectively.

All the lucky winners of the game will have to claim the winning amount within 30 days of the result declaration by visiting the West Bengal State Lottery Department. They will also have to carry lottery tickets and submit it along with valid ID proof to the department for the verification process. After the successful verification process, the amount will be awarded to the winners after tax deductions, if applicable.

The West Bengal Lottery Department conducts different lotteries throughout the week. Here is the list: