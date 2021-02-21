Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Result to be Released Today at lotterysambadresult.in

On Sunday, February 21, the result of the 'Dear Bangasree Ichamati' lottery will be declared at 4:00 pm by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. To check the result and see if you have won any prize or not you can visit the official website of Lottery Sambad i.e. lotterysambadresult.in.

The Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery is being organised every Sunday by the state lottery department. A single ticket of the West Bengal lottery costs only Rs 6, so people who missed a chance to win the prize this time can try their luck for other days of the week.

If you are one of the owners of the ticket of Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery then follow the below mentioned steps to check the result.

Step 1: Click on lotterysambadresult.in to visit the official website of the lottery department.

Step 2: Click on the 4 pm option from the homepage of the website.

Step 3: As you will click on the option you will be redirected to a new window.

Step 4: The result of the lottery will be displayed in a PDF file in the new window.

Step 5: To know if you are one of the lucky winners or not match your ticket number with that mentioned on the result.

The lottery department gives away six prizes to the winners of the lottery including a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000. A massive amount of Rs 50 lakh is awarded to the first prize winner. A sum of Rs 9,000 is given to the winner of the second prize followed by the third, fourth and fifth prize worth Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively.

Within a timeframe of 30 days of the declaration of the result the winners of the lottery should claim the winning amount at the West Bengal State Lottery Department as its validity will not be considered post that. Along with the lottery tickets the winners will also have to submit a valid ID proof to the department for verification process.

After conducting a proper and successful verification process only the prize money will be disbursed by the authorities.

For those who want to buy tickets for other week days can have a look at the list provided below for their consideration.

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati