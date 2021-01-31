Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Result Will be Released Today at 4pm: Know the Details

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will release the results of its 'Dear Bangasree Ichamati' lottery at 4.00 pm on Sunday, January 31, which is the last day of the month. The ticket holders can check the same by going to the Lottery Sambad website i.e. lotterysambadresult.in.

A draw for the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery is organised every Sunday by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. The cost one will have to pay for purchasing a single ticket of the West Bengal lottery is Rs 6, which will be available at any lottery shop.

The name of the West Bengal State Lottery weekly games are as under:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta marks the beginning of the week.

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha is organised for the second day of the week.

Wednesday: Tickets for Dear Bangabhumi Raidak can be bought by the people for the third day of the week.

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi is scheduled for the fourth day.

Friday: The state lottery department organises the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery on the fifth day of the week.

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar is kept for the sixth day.

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati is chosen for the last day of the week.

Cash prize

The first prize winner of the 'Dear Bangasree Ichamati' lottery will take home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. The winner of the second prize is given Rs 9,000, the third prize is Rs 500 and the fourth prize is Rs 250. The winner of the fifth prize is awarded Rs 120 and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

How to check the results for the Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery?

Following process can be used by the lottery ticket holders to check the result:

Step 1: Log in to the official website that is lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: From the homepage click on the 4 pm option

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window after the click

Step 4: The result will get displayed on the screen as a PDF file

Step 5: Cross-check your ticket number with that mentioned on the result

Points to know

1. Within the time period of 30 days, the winners of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery are required to claim the prize money at the West Bengal State Lottery Department.

2. Winners will also have to submit their lottery ticket and valid ID proof with the department.

3. The prize money will be disbursed by the authorities only after the identification process is conducted successfully.