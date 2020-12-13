Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Results to be Declared at 4pm at lotterysambadresult.in

People who have purchased lottery tickets for the Dear Bangasree Ichamati for this week will be able to check the results at 4 pm on Sunday, December 13. Checking the result of the lottery is quite easy as it is declared on the official website of The West Bengal State Lottery Department, lotterysambadresult.in.

There are seven different types of lotteries that are organized by the Bengal lotteries department the entire week. Each day has a different lottery. Here’s a look at the day-wise names of the lotteries:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

In order to check the results of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati, these steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of The West Bengal State Lottery Department lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: Look for an option that reads Dear Bangasree Ichamati 4 pm result. Click on that option

Step 3: New page comprising the Dear Bangasree Ichamati result will open. Carefully match the digits of your lottery ticket. If the digits match then you have won the prize.

There are five types of prizes in the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery. Here is a look at the amount of each prizes: First: Rs 50 Lakh; Second: Rs 9000; Third: Rs 5000; Fourth: Rs 250; Consolation: Rs1000.

The Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery winners must ensure that they do not forget things:

-- The lottery prize will mandatorily be claimed within 30 days from October 12.

-- The prize winners will have to present their ticket as well as a valid identity proof at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the money. The money of your prize will only be credited once the entire verification procedure is complete.

-- If the prize money is taxable, then the amount will be given to the winner only after tax deduction.