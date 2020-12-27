Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Results to be Declared Today at 4pm at lotterysambadresult.in; How to Check
Representative Image
Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery results will be available on the website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: December 27, 2020, 08:42 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
The West Bengal State Lottery Department will be announcing the results of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery today at 4 pm. Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery results will be available on the website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.
The first prize of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery is worth Rs 50 lakh, while the second prize fetches Rs 9,000. The consolation prize of the lottery is of Rs 1,000. Winners of the third, fourth and fifth prizes will get Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120.
How to check Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery result
Step 1: Search for Lottery Sambad
Step 2: Click on the link which will take you to Lottery Sambad website
Step 3: On the homepage, select 4 pm option for lottery result
Step 4: Result will appear on screen
Step 5: Match your ticket number with numbers given on the result
The prize money can be collected from the office of the West Bengal State Lottery Department. Furnish your ticket and valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card and passport, among others, at the office for the verification process.
The prize money should be claimed within 30 days of the declaration of the result. The winning amount will be released only after the conduct of the verification process. It is carried out to prevent cases of fraud. It sometimes happens that frauds come to take money in the name of the genuine winners.
The lottery department holds draw for a weekly lottery daily. Lottery tickets can be purchased from any lottery shop in the state. A single ticket of the West Bengal lottery is priced at Rs 6. People can also buy the whole lottery book.
The draws for the following lotteries are held:
Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati