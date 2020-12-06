Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Results to be Declared Today at 4pm, Check at lotterysambadresult.in

Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery results will be declared today by the West Bengal State Lottery Department at 4 pm. The results of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery will be available at the website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in. The West Bengal State Lottery Department holds a draw for the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery every Sunday. A single ticket of the West Bengal lottery costs Rs 6, so those who want to try their luck can purchase the West Bengal lottery ticket from any lottery shop.

The lottery department conducts draws for Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta on Monday, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha on Tuesday, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery on Wednesday, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi on Thursday, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay on Friday and Dear Bangasree Damodar on Saturday.

The first prize of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery fetches Rs 50 lakh, while the second prize of the lottery is worth Rs 9,000. The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 500 and Rs 250. The fifth prize is of Rs 120. Winners of the consolation prize of the lottery will receive Rs 1,000.

How to check Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery result

Step 1: Visit lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on 4 pm option on the homepage

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where result will display

Step 4: Match your ticket number with numbers mentioned on the result

In case you find your ticket number on the result, check which prize you have won. Winners will have to claim the prize money within 30 days of the declaration of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery results.

To receive the prize money, winners will have to visit the West Bengal State Lottery Department. There, they will have to surrender their lottery ticket and furnish a valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card, passport etc.

Prize money will be disbursed after the identification process. In case the winning amount comes in the tax bracket, the money will be provided after deduction of taxes.

