Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Results to be Declared Today at 4pm, How to Check at lotterysambadresult.in
The result of Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery will be available on the website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.
- Last Updated: December 20, 2020, 09:26 IST
The West Bengal State Lottery Department will be releasing Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery results today at 4pm. The result of Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery will be available on the website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in. Those who want to try their luck can purchase West Bengal lottery tickets. The price of each ticket is just Rs 6.
The draws for weekly lotteries are held daily. The schedule of various weekly lotteries is:
Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati
How to check Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery results
Step 1: Go to lotterysambadresult.in
Step 2: Click on 4 pm option on the homepage of the website
Step 3: Result will be displayed on screen
Step 4: Check the result by keeping ticket in hand, so that numbers can be verified correctly and accurately
Winner of the first prize of Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh, while those of the second prize will get Rs 9,000. The third and fourth prizes of the lottery are worth Rs 500 and Rs 250. The consolation prize fetches Rs 1,000. Those who win have to visit the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize money. They should go to the office to receive the money within 30 days of the declaration of the result.
The lottery department disburses the amount after proper verification. So, winners are required to submit their lottery ticket and a valid ID proof. It follows the verification procedures to prevent frauds from claiming the money in the name of genuine winners.
Tax will be deducted in case the winning amount falls in the tax slab. On the other hand, exact money will be given if the amount is out of the ambit of tax.