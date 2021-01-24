Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Results Today at 4pm, Check at Lotterysambadresult.in

The results for the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery will be declared on Sunday, January 24, at 4 pm. The result will be declared by the West Bengal State Lottery Department and will be available at the Lottery Sambad website i.e. lotterysambadresult.in. Every Sunday, a draw for the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery is organised by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. One can buy a single ticket of the West Bengal lottery priced at Rs 6 from any lottery shop.

The lottery department conducts daily lotteries. Here is the schedule:

Monday: On every first day of the week, the lottery department organises draws for Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta.

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha is held on the second day of the week.

Wednesday: On the third day, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery is picked up.

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi is taken for the fourth day.

Friday: Draw for Dear Bangabhumi Ajay is organised on the fifth day.

Saturday: Draw for Dear Bangasree Damodar is held on the sixth day.

Sunday: The last day of the week is chosen for Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

Cash prize

A cash prize of Rs 50 lakh is awarded to the winner of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery. The winner of second prize is awarded Rs 9,000 whereas the winner bagging the third and fourth prizes are benefited with Rs 500 and Rs 250, respectively. Rs 120 is kept for the winner of the fifth prize and for the consolation prize a amount of Rs 1,000 is given.

How can you check the results for the Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery?

To know the results, you can follow the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: First, you need to go to the official website that is lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the 4 pm option present on the homepage

Step 3: After the click, a new window will open

Step 4: You will get the result displayed on the screen as a PDF file

Step 5: For the final step you simply need to cross-check your ticket number with that mentioned on the result, to avoid any kind of mistake.

The winners of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery are then required to claim the prize money within 30 days at the West Bengal State Lottery Department. They will have to submit their lottery ticket and valid ID proof for the same. Only after the identification process is conducted successfully, the prize money will be disbursed by the authorities.