Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Results Today at 4pm, Check at Lotterysambadresult.in

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will declare the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery results today at 4 pm. The results of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery will be available at the Lottery Sambad website —lotterysambadresult.in. The West Bengal State Lottery Department holds a draw for the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery every Sunday. A single ticket of the West Bengal lottery priced at Rs 6 can be purchased from any lottery shop.

The lottery department organized the draws for Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta every Monday, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha is held on Tuesday, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery is picked up on Wednesday. The Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, and Dear Bangasree Damodar are conducted on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The winner of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery is awarded a cash benefit of Rs 50 lakh, while the second prize winner shall take home Rs 9,000. The winner bagging the third and fourth prizes will get Rs 500 and Rs 250, respectively. The fifth prize is set at Rs 120. The winner of the consolation prize of the lottery will be given Rs 1,000.

Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website- lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 4PM option

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen as a PDF file

Step 4: Cross-check your ticket number with that mentioned on the result

Winners of the Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery must claim the prize money within 30 days at the West Bengal State Lottery Department. Winners will be required to submit their lottery ticket and valid ID proof to claim the cash prize. Authorities will disburse the prize money only once the identification process is successfully conducted.