Dear Luck Monday Sikkim Weekly Lottery Result to be Declared at 4pm Today at sikkimlotteries.com

The weekly lottery result for Sikkim lottery department’s Dear Luck Monday will be announced at 4pm on August 24. Once the winners will be decided using the lucky draw, the official result will be published on the website of the Directorate of the Sikkim State Lotteries. All the participants who have bought the Sikkim Dear Luck Monday weekly lottery ticket, can check the result at the official website of the Sikkim Directorate of State Lotteries at sikkimlotteries.com.

Dear Luck Monday Sikkim weekly lottery: Prizes and Winners

The first prize winner for the Sikkim State Lotteries Dear Luck Monday result will get the special monetary reward of Rs 1 crore. The winners on the second rank will get a prize money of Rs 9,000, while those at 3rd, 4th and 5th position of the Sikkim Lotteries Dear Luck result will receive Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively.

One can check the entire list of winners for the Sikkim Lottery Sambad Dear Luck Monday weekly result for August 24 on the official website of the Sikkim State Lotteries. A PDF with the names of all the winners will be available online.

Dear Luck Monday Weekly Lottery Result: Steps to check -