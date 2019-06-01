Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Dearness Allowance Increased By Over 3% for Telangana Government Staff

The DA at the revised rate shall be paid with the salary of June, 2019 payable on July 1, 2019.

PTI

Updated:June 1, 2019, 11:51 PM IST
Dearness Allowance Increased By Over 3% for Telangana Government Staff
Image for representation.
Hyderabad: The Telangana government Saturday increased the Dearness Allowance to its employees by more than three per cent.

"Government hereby orders revision of the Dearness Allowance to the employees of Government of Telangana from 27.248 per cent of the basic pay to 30.392 per cent of basic pay from 1st July, 2018," a Government Order (GO) said.

The DA at the revised rate shall be paid with the salary of June, 2019 payable on July 1, 2019, it said.

The government increased the DA to pensioners also.
