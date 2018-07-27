GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Death Due to Stone-pelting Also Lynching, Will be Tackled by New Measures: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Speaking to CNN-News18, Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said that the high-level committee formed to examine possible measures to curb lynching, will also look at stone-pelting as a form of mob violence.

Pallavi Ghosh | CNN-News18_pallavighosh

Updated:July 27, 2018, 6:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The high-level committee set up to examine whether the country needs a separate and stricter law to curb incidents of mob lynching, will also bring cases of stone-pelting under its ambit, said Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, in a conversation with CNN-News18.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Rathore said, “Every violence should be shunned and condemned and you cannot politicize these incidents. When a cop was killed by a mob when he was doing his duty, it was also mob lynching and when a tourist from Chennai was killed in stone-pelting, that was also lynching.”

He added, "The laws cannot be so segmented."

The committee will consider all kinds of mob violence to formulate the new law.

The panel is expected to submit its recommendations to a group of ministers, who will then send it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi within four weeks.

Referring to a recent incident of a tourist from Chennai who died after coming being attacked by a group of stone-pelters in Kashmir, Rathore said the four-member committee on lynching laws will be expanding its scope.

Rathore has further invoked the death of a Jammu and Kashmir police officer who was beaten up by a mob last year to drive home his point on broadening the scope of this committee.

Last year in June, Deputy SP (Security) Mohammed Ayub Pandith, who was in civilian clothes, was caught clicking pictures outside a mosque, following which the officer opened fire with his service pistol, injuring three people. He was caught by an angry mob and beaten to death.

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

