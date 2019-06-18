Death of College Student Triggers Protest in Tamil Nadu, Siddha Doctors Seek Protection
A section of the Government Arts College students staged a demonstration in front of the institution seeking the immediate arrest of Siddha practitioner Gurunathan alleging that he was responsible for the death of their college-mate.
Image for representation.
Coimbatore: As protests seeking the arrest of a Siddha practitioner over the death of a woman college student continued for the second day on Tuesday, local Siddha Doctors' Association rejected charge of misdiagnosis and sought protection for their members.
A section of the Government Arts College students staged a demonstration here in front of the institution seeking immediate arrest of Siddha practitioner Gurunathan alleging that he was responsible for the death of their college-mate, police said.
Twenty-year old Sathyapriya, suffering from menstrual problem for the last one year, had taken treatment from the Siddha doctor for some time, but there was no improvement in her condition, police said.
As her condition deteriorated last week, she was admitted to the government hospital here, where she died on Monday, following which over 100 people, including her relatives, had staged a protest demanding action against Gurunathan.
Even as the students held a demonstration on Tuesday, around 60 Siddha doctors, members of the association, met the District Collector and submitted a memorandum seeking adequate security to their fraternity.
They claimed the woman did not die due to Siddha medicine and said she had been cautioned against taking allopathy drugs while on treatment under the Siddha system.
The parents of the woman on Monday had lodged a complaint with police against the doctor for allegedly giving wrong treatment.
