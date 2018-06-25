English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Death of Escaped Persons Inevitable and Reasonable: Report on SIMI Encounter in Bhopal
The report recommended establishment of a committee to examine loopholes in jail security and backed formation of a training institute within Jail Department on the lines of the state of Punjab.
Police stand beside dead bodies of the suspected members of the banned SIMI who escaped the high security jail in Bhopal, and later got killed in an encounter. (Photo: Reuters)
Bhopal: The judicial probe into the encounter of eight SIMI activists in Bhopal has given a clean chit to police saying “death of escaped persons was inevitable and reasonable in prevailing circumstances”.
Eight SIMI members, who had escaped from Bhopal Central Jail in the intervening night between October 30 and October 31, 2016, were shot dead by the police on a hillock near Bhopal.
“The deceased persons were asked to surrender but instead of complying, they started firing at the police and public. So, it became necessary for the police to open fire on persons who had escaped from lawful custody. Even after the police opened fire they showed no intention to surrender and as a result, sustained injuries and died on the spot,’’ the judge said quoting depositions on the affidavit.
Minister of General Administration Department Lal Singh Arya had tabled the report on the inaugural day of MP Assembly's monsoon session on Monday.
The Congress, which was earlier on the offensive regarding the encounter, remained mum on the report when it was tabled in the House.
Instead, Congress MLAs flashed placards scripted with the demand for justice for Mandsaur farmers and demanded tabling of Justice JK Jain report on the Mandsaur firing which has been submitted to the state government.
The report recommended establishment of a committee to examine loopholes in jail security and backed formation of a training institute within Jail Department on the lines of the state of Punjab.
Underlining the need for fresh recruitment, the commission headed by justice (retd) SK Pandey has recommended merger of Jail Department into Ministry of Home.
The departmental enquiry ordered against the jail staff should ascertain the responsibility of negligence in jail security.
Kin of the dead SIMI activists and several other organisations had termed the encounter fake.
Also Watch
Eight SIMI members, who had escaped from Bhopal Central Jail in the intervening night between October 30 and October 31, 2016, were shot dead by the police on a hillock near Bhopal.
“The deceased persons were asked to surrender but instead of complying, they started firing at the police and public. So, it became necessary for the police to open fire on persons who had escaped from lawful custody. Even after the police opened fire they showed no intention to surrender and as a result, sustained injuries and died on the spot,’’ the judge said quoting depositions on the affidavit.
Minister of General Administration Department Lal Singh Arya had tabled the report on the inaugural day of MP Assembly's monsoon session on Monday.
The Congress, which was earlier on the offensive regarding the encounter, remained mum on the report when it was tabled in the House.
Instead, Congress MLAs flashed placards scripted with the demand for justice for Mandsaur farmers and demanded tabling of Justice JK Jain report on the Mandsaur firing which has been submitted to the state government.
The report recommended establishment of a committee to examine loopholes in jail security and backed formation of a training institute within Jail Department on the lines of the state of Punjab.
Underlining the need for fresh recruitment, the commission headed by justice (retd) SK Pandey has recommended merger of Jail Department into Ministry of Home.
The departmental enquiry ordered against the jail staff should ascertain the responsibility of negligence in jail security.
Kin of the dead SIMI activists and several other organisations had termed the encounter fake.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals How Sanjay Dutt Would Con Women to Sleep With Him
- Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra Divulges Details of Her First Meeting With Nick Jonas
- Jos Buttler Century Sees England to Thrilling Series Sweep of Australia
- IIFA Awards 2018: Irrfan Khan, Sridevi and Tumhari Sulu Bag Top Honours
- Hina Khan Sets Pulses Racing in a Strapless Playsuit For Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics