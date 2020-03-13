Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Death of Unnao Victim's Father: Court Directs UP Govt to Take Disciplinary Action Against Doctors

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma while sentencing expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother and five others to ten years rigorous imprisonment, directed the state government to take action against the doctors for medical negligence.

PTI

Updated:March 13, 2020, 5:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Death of Unnao Victim's Father: Court Directs UP Govt to Take Disciplinary Action Against Doctors
Image for representation

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to take disciplinary action against doctors who had treated the father of the Unnao rape survivor when he was injured in custody.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma while sentencing expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother and five others to ten years rigorous imprisonment, directed the state government to take action against the doctors for medical negligence.

"The state of Uttar Pradesh shall take appropriate disciplinary proceedings against the doctors concerned whose gross medical negligence led to the death of the victim in terms of inquiry report proved on the record," the judge noted in his order.

The court had earlier, while hearing a plea filed by the victim, refused to direct the CBI to initiate a probe against the doctors saying it was the prerogative of the premier investigative agency to conduct the prosecution.

However, the court had said that if during the course of the trial any evidence surfaces about the role played by any of the doctors in the entire episode, appropriate orders would be passed.

The plea, filed by advocate Dharmendra Mishra, alleged that the doctors at the district hospital had deliberately not examined the father of the woman properly at the behest of Sengar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram