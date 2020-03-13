Death of Unnao Victim's Father: Court Directs UP Govt to Take Disciplinary Action Against Doctors
District Judge Dharmesh Sharma while sentencing expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother and five others to ten years rigorous imprisonment, directed the state government to take action against the doctors for medical negligence.
Image for representation
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to take disciplinary action against doctors who had treated the father of the Unnao rape survivor when he was injured in custody.
"The state of Uttar Pradesh shall take appropriate disciplinary proceedings against the doctors concerned whose gross medical negligence led to the death of the victim in terms of inquiry report proved on the record," the judge noted in his order.
The court had earlier, while hearing a plea filed by the victim, refused to direct the CBI to initiate a probe against the doctors saying it was the prerogative of the premier investigative agency to conduct the prosecution.
However, the court had said that if during the course of the trial any evidence surfaces about the role played by any of the doctors in the entire episode, appropriate orders would be passed.
The plea, filed by advocate Dharmendra Mishra, alleged that the doctors at the district hospital had deliberately not examined the father of the woman properly at the behest of Sengar.
