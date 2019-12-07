Take the pledge to vote

'Hang Rapists Within Stipulated Time': Mayawati Urges Govt to Instill Fear of Law After Death of Unnao Rape Victim

The 23-year-old woman was first shifted to Lucknow's Civil hospital with 90% burns and then airlifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

News18.com

December 7, 2019
'Hang Rapists Within Stipulated Time': Mayawati Urges Govt to Instill Fear of Law After Death of Unnao Rape Victim
New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Saturday expressed solidarity with the family of rape victim, who was set ablaze in Unnao allegedly by the man accused of raping her, along with four others.

“I’m aggrieved by the painful death of a rape victim from Unnao, who was set on fire and succumbed to injuries last night. The BSP stands by her family in this time of grief. The UP government must ensure quick justice for the woman’s family. This is what the people want,” The BSP chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

Baying for capital punishment for rape convicts, Mayawati urged both the state and central governments to ensure justice and tighten laws to prevent such incidents in the future.

“To stop these gruesome incidents, it is important that state governments instill fear in people’s minds towards law and order. Also, the central government should come up with a law and fix a duration under which the rape accused should be given capital punishment,” she said in another tweet.

The 23-year-old woman was first shifted to Lucknow's Civil hospital with 90% burns and then airlifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. "Her condition is critical as she has suffered more than 90% burns," Dr DS Negi, Director of the Civil hospital, said.

After she was set on fire, the woman ran for a while before eyewitnesses saw her and informed police, which sent her to the Community Health Centre from where she was sent to the district hospital.

The accused did not go into hiding after committing the crime and were arrested from their respective homes, sources said.

The woman was allegedly raped few months ago and had filed a complaint in March this year, the police said.

The woman and one of the prime accused in the case had reportedly married last year against the wishes of their families. The couple separated after the families did not approve of their relation.

Reacting to the gruesome incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi trained guns at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the law and order situation in the state. "Union Home Minister and UP Chief Minister blatantly lied saying that law and order situation in the state has improved. Seeing such incidents on daily basis is enraging," Gandhi said in a tweet.

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav also demanded that the BJP government in UP should step down and resign en mass.

"Taking the moral responsibility of the attempt to burn the rape survivor alive in Unnao, there should be a collective resignation of the BJP government," he said in a tweet. He also urged the court to ensure safety and proper treatment of the woman.

