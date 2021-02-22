Death Row Convict Shabnam, Found Guilty of Murdering 7 Family Members, Demands CBI Enquiry

Lucknow: Death row convict Shabnam, who was found guilty of murdering seven of her family members, including a 10-month-old infant, in 2008 along with her lover Saleem, has demanded a CBI enquiry into the case after her mercy petition was declined by the President.

The caretaker of her son Taj, Usman Saifi, who recently met Shabnam in jail, said she wants the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the case. The date of hanging of Shabnam, who is currently lodged in Rampur Jail, is not fixed yet.

On the intervening night of April 14-15, 2008 in Babankhedi village of Amroha district, Shabnam, along with her lover Salim, killed seven members of her family with an axe.

Taj, who met her mother in jail recently, said she told him to study well. Taj said that he has appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to forgive his mother. Usman said Shabnam should be allowed to talk to the media.

“For the first time in five years I asked Shabnam if she had really committed the crime. She said she has been framed. “She has been demanding CBI enquiry before the court, but her demand has not been met. Taj studies in a good school in Bulandshahr and his education is being taken care of,” he said.