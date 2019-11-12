Death Sentence of Former Punjab CM Beant Singh's Killer Commuted To Life Term
Balwant Singh Rajoana, 52, who is currently lodged in Patiala Central Jail, is the prime accused in the case and he will now serve life imprisonment.
File photo of Balwant Singh Rajoana (PTI)
The Union Home Ministry has commuted the death sentence of Babbar Khalsa terrorist Balwant Singh Rajoana who was sentenced to death in 2007 for the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.
The decision has been communicated to the Punjab government and Chandigarh administration, said sources, adding the remission order will be pursued by the Chandigarh administration.
"It is case of Union Territory (UT), the Home Ministry has sent information to the UT administration. Since he's lodged in our jail, we also got the information," an official with the Punjab government told IANS.
"The UT administration will be the one following it up on his remission," he added.
Rajoana, 52, who is currently lodged in Patiala Central Jail, is the prime accused in the case and he will now serve life imprisonment.
A former Punjab Police constable, Rajoana was sentenced to death on August 1, 2007 by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Chandigarh and his execution was scheduled for March 31, 2012.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Adidas Gives up on Robot Factories And Wants Humans in Asia to Make More Shoes
- Cat-Astrophe: Shelter Fed up After ‘Caged’ Feline Keeps Freeing Other Cats
- Was Surprised to Find That Nobody Wanted to Produce Moothon, Says Geetu Mohandas
- Anshula Shares Arjun Kapoor's WhatsApp Chat with Janhvi and Boney Kapoor
- WhatsApp is Killing The Battery on Android Phones, OnePlus Phones Seem Worst Hit