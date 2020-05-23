INDIA

1-MIN READ

Death Toll Due to Cyclone Amphan Reaches 85 in Bengal; Protest in Kolkata Over Power, Water Supply

A man walks with his bicycle under an uprooted tree after Cyclone Amphan made its landfall in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Thursday. (Reuters)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Cyclone Amphan hit South 24 Parganas district on Saturday and take stock of the situation.

  • PTI Kolkata
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 12:11 PM IST
The death toll due to Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal has risen to 85, as angry Kolkatans resorted to protest and road blockades in various parts of the city over the administration's failure to restore normalcy even after three days.

With normal life thrown out of gear by the region's worst weather disasters, the authorities scrambled in various parts of the state to restore normalcy.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Cyclone Amphan hit South 24 Parganas district on Saturday and take stock of the situation.


