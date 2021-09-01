Death Toll Due To Fever In Mathura Village Rises To 10

Mathura, Aug 31: Another child succumbed to fever at a private hospital in Agra on Tuesday, raising the death toll in Mathura’s Koh village to 10, the village head said here. “Saurabh (14), son of Bhura, died at a private hospital in Agra," Harendra, the pradhan of the village, said.

Confirming the death, CMO Rachna Gupta said the child had gone to a relative’s place in Barsana on August 20. From Barsana, he was directly admitted to the Agra-based a private hospital where he died on Tuesday, the official said.

A makeshift hospital of four beds has been set up in Koh village with OPD facilities, officials said. The CMO said she would visit the village on Wednesday.

