Death Toll Due to Uttarakhand Cloudburst Rises to 8 After 5 More Bodies Get Recovered from Village

The death toll in the cloudburst that wreaked havock in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district two days ago has risen to eight with the recovery of five more bodies at a village, state officials said on Wednesday.

The bodies were pulled out of debris in Tanga village of Munsiyari on Tuesday evening, the State Emergency Operation Centre here said. Eleven people had gone missing in Tanga after the cloudburst in the area at around 3.40 am on Monday, it said. Six people are still missing in the village.

Three bodies had been recovered from the adjoining Gaila Pattharkot village on Monday, it said. Gaila Pattharkot, Tanga, Bata and Sirtaul villages in the district were affected by the cloudburst. Damage to five houses and livestock casualties were reported from Bata and Sirtaul.