English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Death Toll from Cyclone Fani Rises to 64 after Odisha Confirms Fresh Casualties
The toll, which was 43 till Saturday, rose after 18 more casualties were reported from the worst-hit Puri district and four more from Khurda district.
File photo of the damaged railway station in Puri.
Loading...
Bhubaneswar: The toll in Odisha due to cyclone 'Fani' sharply rose to 64, with 21 fresh casualties confirmed by the state government on Sunday.
The 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm, which made landfall in Puri with wind speed of up to 240 kmph on May 3, has left at least 241 people injured, an official said.
The toll, which was 43 till Saturday, rose to 64, as 18 more casualties were reported from the worst-hit Puri district and four more from Khurda district.
However, the Odisha government, which had earlier put the toll in Jajpur at four, brought the number of casualties due to the cyclone in the district down to three on Sunday.
The highest number of 39 deaths were reported from Puri district, followed by nine in Khurda district, six in Cuttack district, four in Mayurbhanj, and three each from Kendrapara and Jajpur district, an official at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.
Of the 64 deaths, 25 were due to wall collapse, 20 more were crushed under uprooted trees and six died of roof collapse. The cause of 13 casualties is yet to be ascertained.
Meanwhile, an SEOC report said 241 people sustained injuries in the cyclone, of whom 160 belong to Puri district alone, followed by Jajpur, where 74 people were injured.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the cyclone-affected areas on May 6, had announced Rs two lakh ex-gratia each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
The cyclone has affected more than 1.65 crore people in 18,168 villages and 52 urban areas spread over 14 districts, and rendered over five lakh families homeless.
The 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm, which made landfall in Puri with wind speed of up to 240 kmph on May 3, has left at least 241 people injured, an official said.
The toll, which was 43 till Saturday, rose to 64, as 18 more casualties were reported from the worst-hit Puri district and four more from Khurda district.
However, the Odisha government, which had earlier put the toll in Jajpur at four, brought the number of casualties due to the cyclone in the district down to three on Sunday.
The highest number of 39 deaths were reported from Puri district, followed by nine in Khurda district, six in Cuttack district, four in Mayurbhanj, and three each from Kendrapara and Jajpur district, an official at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.
Of the 64 deaths, 25 were due to wall collapse, 20 more were crushed under uprooted trees and six died of roof collapse. The cause of 13 casualties is yet to be ascertained.
Meanwhile, an SEOC report said 241 people sustained injuries in the cyclone, of whom 160 belong to Puri district alone, followed by Jajpur, where 74 people were injured.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the cyclone-affected areas on May 6, had announced Rs two lakh ex-gratia each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
The cyclone has affected more than 1.65 crore people in 18,168 villages and 52 urban areas spread over 14 districts, and rendered over five lakh families homeless.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Brick by Brick, How MI Have Built an Imposing Outfit
- Elections 2019, Phase 6: Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and Other Leaders on Poll Day
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Go on a Double Date with Newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
- Happy Mother's Day: Mandira Bedi On How Her Life Revolves Around Son Vir & More
- Top 100+ BHP Hatchbacks You Can Get Under Rs 10 Lakh In India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results