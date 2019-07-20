English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Death Toll in Bihar Reaches 97 after 5 More Die in Floods
Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi toured Sitamarhi, which is the worst affected district, to take stock of relief and rehabilitation work.
A man carries gas cylinders as he wades through a flooded area following heavy monsoon rains in Muzaffarpur in Bihar. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
Patna: With five more deaths, the death toll in Bihar floods reached 97 on Saturday, the state's disaster management department said.
Four deaths were reported from Madhubani district, which accounted for 18 casualties, and one from Darbhanga where a total of 10 people died in the deluge.
Sitamarhi, with 27 deaths, remained the worst-affected district, the disaster management department said in its report. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi toured Sitamarhi to take stock of relief and rehabilitation work in the district on Saturday.
A total of 12 districts of Bihar have been affected by flash floods that have hit the state in the wake of torrential rainfall in the catchment areas of neighbouring Nepal last week.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit Demise: A Timeline Of Her Successful Political Career
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Caught On Camera: Woman Throws Newborn Baby Girl In Drain, Dogs Rescue Her
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
Saturday 20 July , 2019 Sheila Dikshit Demise: A Timeline Of Her Successful Political Career
Saturday 20 July , 2019 How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
Friday 19 July , 2019 Caught On Camera: Woman Throws Newborn Baby Girl In Drain, Dogs Rescue Her
Friday 19 July , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
- Perry Continues to Fly the Flag for Women’s Cricket with Ashes Heroics
- Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Give the Biggest Shout-out to Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Her Birthday
- Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Step Out for Dinner Date Amid Breakup Rumours, See Pics
- PUBG Mobile: Here are Top Five Features Added With Season 8
Photogallery
Loading...