Death Toll in Bihar Reaches 97 after 5 More Die in Floods

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi toured Sitamarhi, which is the worst affected district, to take stock of relief and rehabilitation work.

PTI

Updated:July 20, 2019, 9:52 PM IST
Death Toll in Bihar Reaches 97 after 5 More Die in Floods
A man carries gas cylinders as he wades through a flooded area following heavy monsoon rains in Muzaffarpur in Bihar. (Image: AFP)
Patna: With five more deaths, the death toll in Bihar floods reached 97 on Saturday, the state's disaster management department said.

Four deaths were reported from Madhubani district, which accounted for 18 casualties, and one from Darbhanga where a total of 10 people died in the deluge.

Sitamarhi, with 27 deaths, remained the worst-affected district, the disaster management department said in its report. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi toured Sitamarhi to take stock of relief and rehabilitation work in the district on Saturday.

A total of 12 districts of Bihar have been affected by flash floods that have hit the state in the wake of torrential rainfall in the catchment areas of neighbouring Nepal last week.

