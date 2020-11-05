Death Toll in Haryana Hooch Tragedy Rises to 30, One Arrested for Selling Spurious Liquor

The death toll in a suspected hooch tragedy in Haryana rose to 30 over two days. The deaths were reported in Sonepat and Panipat districts, officials said on Thursday.

Most of the deceased belonged to three residential colonies on the Gohana Road in Sonepat town, an official told IANS.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Virender Singh told the media that two small units storing and manufacturing illicit liquor have been sealed in Sonipat district. One accused named Ankit has been arrested.

He said the deaths were suspected due to consumption of spurious liquor.