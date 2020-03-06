Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Death Toll in Jalna Boiler Explosion Rises to Six

The incident had taken place at Om Sairam Steel and Alloys in Jalna's MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) area on Thursday afternoon, which claimed the lives of four workers and injured seven others, police said.

PTI

Updated:March 6, 2020, 3:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Death Toll in Jalna Boiler Explosion Rises to Six
Image for representation.

Aurangabad: The death toll in the boiler explosion at a factory in Maharashtra's Jalna went up to six after two more workers succumbed to injuries, police said on Friday.

The incident had taken place at Om Sairam Steel and Alloys in Jalna's MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) area on Thursday afternoon, which claimed the lives of four workers and injured seven others, police said.

"Two of the injured workers succumbed to the injuries, taking the death toll to six," an official of Chandanjhira Police Station said, adding that 25 workers were working in the factory when the mishap occurred.

The injured are being treated at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Aurangabad, he said.

According to the official, the deceased have been identified as Ankur, Raja Singh, Rajesh or Bihar.

A case has been registered in this connection under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), the official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram