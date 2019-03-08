English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Death Toll in Jammu Grenade Blast Rises to 2, Cops Say Hizbul Attacker Arrested
This is the third grenade attack by terrorists on Jammu bus stand since May last comes just three weeks after the Pulwama terror strike on February 14 that killed 40 CRPF jawans bringing India and Pakistan on brink of war.
Blast victims shifted to Govt Medical College hospital for treatment, in Jammu. More than two dozen people were injured in a grenade attack by suspected terrorists at the crowded general bus stand in Jammu. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Jammu: A civilian, injured in Thursday's Jammu grenade attack, succumbed to injuries the next day, taking up the death toll to two. Police said that the accused, tasked to carry out the explosion at the crowded bus stand, belonged to terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.
The deceased has been identified as Mattan Anantnag resident Mohammad Reyaz.
This is the third grenade attack by terrorists on Jammu bus stand since May last comes just three weeks after the Pulwama terror strike on February 14 that killed 40 CRPF jawans bringing India and Pakistan on brink of war.
The grenade attack was carried out inside the general bus stand area around 11.50 am resulting in the death of 17-year-old Mohammad Sharik and injuries to 32 others, including 11 from the Valley, 10 from Jammu and others from outside the state, police said.
Sharik, a resident of Hardiwar in Uttarakhand, succumbed to splinter injuries in hospital, they said. The condition of four persons, two of whom underwent surgeries, was stated to be critical.
Inspector General of Police, Jammu, M K Sinha told reporters that Yasir Javed Bhat, a resident of Khanpora-Dassein village in Kulgam, was tasked by Hizbul Mujahideen district commander, Kulgam, Farooq Ahmad Bhat alias "Umar" to carry out the attack.
Bhat, who had reached Jammu along with the grenade only this morning after he left Kulgam last night, was fleeing back after the attack when he was arrested by alert policemen at Nagrota in the outskirts of the city, he said.
Producing Bhat before the media persons, Sinha termed his arrest as a "major breakthrough". A parked bus of the state road transport corporation (SRTC) suffered extensive damage in the blast which caused panic among the people.
Meanwhile, political parties condemned the grenade attack with the BJP pledging to wipe out terrorism and the Congress expressing concern over security preparedness. Governor Satya Pal Malik directed the administration to provide best medical assistance to the injured.
The deceased has been identified as Mattan Anantnag resident Mohammad Reyaz.
This is the third grenade attack by terrorists on Jammu bus stand since May last comes just three weeks after the Pulwama terror strike on February 14 that killed 40 CRPF jawans bringing India and Pakistan on brink of war.
The grenade attack was carried out inside the general bus stand area around 11.50 am resulting in the death of 17-year-old Mohammad Sharik and injuries to 32 others, including 11 from the Valley, 10 from Jammu and others from outside the state, police said.
Sharik, a resident of Hardiwar in Uttarakhand, succumbed to splinter injuries in hospital, they said. The condition of four persons, two of whom underwent surgeries, was stated to be critical.
Inspector General of Police, Jammu, M K Sinha told reporters that Yasir Javed Bhat, a resident of Khanpora-Dassein village in Kulgam, was tasked by Hizbul Mujahideen district commander, Kulgam, Farooq Ahmad Bhat alias "Umar" to carry out the attack.
Bhat, who had reached Jammu along with the grenade only this morning after he left Kulgam last night, was fleeing back after the attack when he was arrested by alert policemen at Nagrota in the outskirts of the city, he said.
Producing Bhat before the media persons, Sinha termed his arrest as a "major breakthrough". A parked bus of the state road transport corporation (SRTC) suffered extensive damage in the blast which caused panic among the people.
Meanwhile, political parties condemned the grenade attack with the BJP pledging to wipe out terrorism and the Congress expressing concern over security preparedness. Governor Satya Pal Malik directed the administration to provide best medical assistance to the injured.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
-
Wednesday 06 March , 2019
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Wednesday 06 March , 2019 War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is Not Fake News, Tim Cook Really is Now Tim Apple on Twitter
- BCCI Officials Not to Attend Pakistan Super League Final: PCB
- Can Sujoy Ghosh Repeat the Magic of 'Kahaani' with 'Badla'? Mystery Lies in Numbers
- Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy Has Found a New Fan in John Cena, Check Out His Latest Instagram Post
- Amid India-Pak Tension, Trailer of Pakistani Film Sher Dil Mentions Surgical Strike
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results