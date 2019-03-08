Death Toll in Jammu Grenade Blast Rises to 2, Cops Say Hizbul Attacker Arrested

: A civilian, injured in Thursday's Jammu grenade attack, succumbed to injuries the next day, taking up the death toll to two. Police said that the accused, tasked to carry out the explosion at the crowded bus stand, belonged to terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.The deceased has been identified as Mattan Anantnag resident Mohammad Reyaz.This is the third grenade attack by terrorists on Jammu bus stand since May last comes just three weeks after the Pulwama terror strike on February 14 that killed 40 CRPF jawans bringing India and Pakistan on brink of war.The grenade attack was carried out inside the general bus stand area around 11.50 am resulting in the death of 17-year-old Mohammad Sharik and injuries to 32 others, including 11 from the Valley, 10 from Jammu and others from outside the state, police said.Sharik, a resident of Hardiwar in Uttarakhand, succumbed to splinter injuries in hospital, they said. The condition of four persons, two of whom underwent surgeries, was stated to be critical.Inspector General of Police, Jammu, M K Sinha told reporters that Yasir Javed Bhat, a resident of Khanpora-Dassein village in Kulgam, was tasked by Hizbul Mujahideen district commander, Kulgam, Farooq Ahmad Bhat alias "Umar" to carry out the attack.Bhat, who had reached Jammu along with the grenade only this morning after he left Kulgam last night, was fleeing back after the attack when he was arrested by alert policemen at Nagrota in the outskirts of the city, he said.Producing Bhat before the media persons, Sinha termed his arrest as a "major breakthrough". A parked bus of the state road transport corporation (SRTC) suffered extensive damage in the blast which caused panic among the people.​Meanwhile, political parties condemned the grenade attack with the BJP pledging to wipe out terrorism and the Congress expressing concern over security preparedness. Governor Satya Pal Malik directed the administration to provide best medical assistance to the injured.