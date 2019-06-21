Take the pledge to vote

Death Toll in Kullu Bus Accident Rises to 44, Over 30 in Hospital as Transport Minister Rushes to Take Stock

The toll in the accident has touched 44 and the injured are undergoing treatment at the Banjar Civil Hospital and the Kullu district hospital.

News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2019, 8:15 AM IST
Injured passengers being admitted to a hospital as private bus after it fell into a 500-ft deep gorge, near Kullu. (Image: PTI)
Shimla: In a tragic incident, at least 44 people died and 34 others were injured after an overloaded bus fell into a deep drain in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday, officials said.

Prima facie, it seems that the accident was caused due to negligent driving and overloading, Banjar Patwari Sheetal Kumar said.

The toll in the accident has touched 44 and the injured are undergoing treatment at the Banjar Civil Hospital and the Kullu district hospital, Additional SP of Kullu Rajkumar Chandel said.

Most of the victims were residents of various areas in Kullu district.

The private bus (bearing registration number HP 66-7065) fell into the over 300-metre-deep nullah (drain) near the Dhoth Morh in Banjar tehsil of the district, Kullu Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said, adding the vehicle was en route Gada Gushaini.

Some of the severely injured passengers have been shifted to PGI Chandigarh, he said.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the tragic accident. In their condolence messages, they prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members, an official spokesperson said.

The chief minister has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, the official said, adding that Thakur also asked the administration to provide best possible medicare to the injured passengers.

Meanwhile, state Transport Minister Govind Singh Thakur left for Kullu from Shimla after learning about the accident.

The Kullu district administration announced an immediate relief of Rs 50,000 to the kin of each of the deceased and the injured.

Talking to PTI, Piyush Tewari, founder of SaveLIFE Foundation said, "It's a shame that mass-casualty bus crashes have become a norm in India, especially in hilly states like Himachal Pradesh."

"The state government must immediately order a summary audit of all roads, and engineers and contractors responsible for missing basic installations like crash barriers must be booked for causing countless deaths and injuries," he said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
