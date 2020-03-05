Death Toll in Last Week's Northeast Delhi Riots Rises to 53; 654 Police Cases Registered So Far

New Delhi: With the number of deaths touching 53, the communal violence in Northeast Delhi last week has now become the deadliest riot in the country since the ones in Muzaffarnagar in 2013 where at least 63 people died.

The communal clashes that followed the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 claimed thousands of lives, with riots breaking out in several cities, including Kolkata, Delhi, Kanpur and Surat. Mumbai alone reported 1,500 official deaths in the communal riots.

According to the latest information available, 44 people have been declared dead at the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) hospital, five at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, three at Lok Nayak hospital, and one at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in the national capital, reported news agency ANI.

However, officials put the death toll at 44 on Thursday, saying it is yet to be confirmed whether the three bodies found at LNJP Hospital and the five at RML hospital were related to the communal violence or not.

"The death toll stands at 44. We are still waiting for figures from the police," said North East Delhi District Magistrate Shashi Kaushal.

The police also confirmed that the death toll stood at 44.

"The death toll in the northeast Delhi violence stands at 44," said Additional PRO of Delhi Police Anil Mittal.

Sources in the police department say 654 cases have been registered, 1,820 people detained or arrested, and 47 cases of Arms Act have been registered in various police stations.

News18 recently reported from the ground and found mistrust and despair between the communities, along with a few stories of hope where members of the two communities helped each other get back on their feet. Most of those killed in the riots were the sole breadwinners of their families. Among those were labourers, businessmen, civil service aspirants, autorickshaw drivers, marketing professionals and policemen.

(With inputs from PTI)

