Death Toll in Malad Wall Collapse Rises to 30 as One More Succumbs to Injuries

The incident happened around 2 am on July 2 when the compound wall in Pimpripada of Malad East area collapsed and people living in shanties adjacent to the wall got trapped under the debris.

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2019, 8:05 AM IST
Death Toll in Malad Wall Collapse Rises to 30 as One More Succumbs to Injuries
The site of wall collapse in Malad.
Mumbai: A person injured in the July 2 Malad wall collapse incident died Tuesday, taking the toll to 30, a BMC official said.

Officials identified the deceased as Abhijit Ganpat Gade (23). He died at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central, the official said.

The incident happened around 2 am on July 2 when the compound wall in Pimpripada of Malad East area collapsed and people living in shanties adjacent to the wall got trapped under the debris. NDRF officials said the deceased were people living in the slums.

