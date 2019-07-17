English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Death Toll in Malad Wall Collapse Rises to 30 as One More Succumbs to Injuries
The incident happened around 2 am on July 2 when the compound wall in Pimpripada of Malad East area collapsed and people living in shanties adjacent to the wall got trapped under the debris.
The site of wall collapse in Malad.
Loading...
Mumbai: A person injured in the July 2 Malad wall collapse incident died Tuesday, taking the toll to 30, a BMC official said.
Officials identified the deceased as Abhijit Ganpat Gade (23). He died at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central, the official said.
The incident happened around 2 am on July 2 when the compound wall in Pimpripada of Malad East area collapsed and people living in shanties adjacent to the wall got trapped under the debris. NDRF officials said the deceased were people living in the slums.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
Monday 15 July , 2019 JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
Saturday 13 July , 2019 Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Saturday 13 July , 2019 TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
Thursday 11 July , 2019 Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- US Lawmakers Call Facebook's Cryptocurrency Plan Crazy And Delusional After Senate Hearing
- Anand Mahindra Takes Twitter's Advice, Vows to 'Banish' Plastic Bottles From Corporate Boardrooms
- Mumbai Police Flaunts 'Khaki Swag' after #SareeTwitter Trends on Social Media
- Life on Mars Could Owe Its Foundation to World's Lightest Solid, Aerogel: NASA-JPL
- Facebook May Launch TikTok Competitor to Rope in More Users: Report
Photogallery
Loading...