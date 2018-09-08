Death Toll in Scrub Typhus Outbreak in Nagpur Mounts to 15

The toll in the Scrub Typhus outbreak in Nagpur climbed to 15 on Friday after one patient died at the government medical college and hospital, Hindustan Times reported.Over 70 are said to be undergoing treatment for the bacterial disease at private hospitals across the city.The patient who died on Friday was identified as Madhukar Pudke of Nandanwan.Out of the 60 people in hospital, 15 are reportedly on ventilators.Scrub Typhus, a mite-borne disease, has gripped the city and a team of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) was recently sent to ascertain the cause of the outbreak.The disease is caused by a bacteria called Orientia tsutsugamushi and is spread to people through bites of infected chigger mites that are 0.2 mm to 0.4 mm in size.These mites are mostly found in areas with lots of vegetation and on bodies of large animals. The outbreak usually happens with the onset of monsoon season.Besides Scrub Typhus, Nagpur also recorded over 500 dengue cases. However, no dengue-related casualty was reported.A study published in January in the Indian Journal of Critical Care Medicine had revealed that Scrub Typhus was among the four diseases that resulted in ICU admissions of tropical fever patients in India. The study also found that Dengue was the most common reason for the ICU admission.