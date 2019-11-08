Take the pledge to vote

Death Toll in Srinagar Grenade Attack Rises to 2 After Another Succumbs to Injuries

One person and 35 people were injured in the attack on Monday, almost three months since the Centre revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2019, 3:33 PM IST
Death Toll in Srinagar Grenade Attack Rises to 2 After Another Succumbs to Injuries
Paramilitary personnel stand guard during restrictions in Jammu on August 9, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: A man has succumbed to injuries he suffered when terrorists lobbed a grenade in a busy market in the heart of the city, taking the death toll to two in the attack earlier this week, officials said on Friday.

One person and 35 people were injured in the attack on Monday, almost three months since the Centre revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, according to police. The 35 injured, including three security personnel, were rushed to the nearby SMHS hospital where the condition of two was stated to be critical.

One of the injured, identified as Fayaz Ahmed Khan, has died, officials said on Friday. The body has been handed over to the family members, they said. Earlier, 40-year-old Rinku Singh, a resident of Saharanpur, died on the day of the incident.

The second grenade attack in less than a month in the summer capital of what is now the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir took place at 1.20 pm, a time the Hari Singh High Street market was crowded with people and roadside vendors.

On October 12, terrorists injured five people in a similar grenade attack in the area.

