1-min read

Death Toll in Wall Collapse at Mumbai's Malad Touches 31

The incident happened at 2 am on July 2 when a compound wall in Malad East's Pimpripada area collapsed, trapping the people living in shanties adjacent to the wall, under the debris.

PTI

Updated:July 20, 2019, 9:34 PM IST
Death Toll in Wall Collapse at Mumbai's Malad Touches 31
The site of wall collapse in Malad.
Mumbai: The death toll in the July 2 wall collapse in Pimpripada area of Malad East touched 31 Saturday with the death of 50-year-old Basanti Kishor Sharma in civic- run Cooper Hospital, an official said.

She was one of the over 90 people who were injured in the incident, the official added. The state government had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and had also asked the BMC to give an equal amount.

