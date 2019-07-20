English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Death Toll in Wall Collapse at Mumbai's Malad Touches 31
The incident happened at 2 am on July 2 when a compound wall in Malad East's Pimpripada area collapsed, trapping the people living in shanties adjacent to the wall, under the debris.
The site of wall collapse in Malad.
Mumbai: The death toll in the July 2 wall collapse in Pimpripada area of Malad East touched 31 Saturday with the death of 50-year-old Basanti Kishor Sharma in civic- run Cooper Hospital, an official said.
She was one of the over 90 people who were injured in the incident, the official added. The state government had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and had also asked the BMC to give an equal amount.
