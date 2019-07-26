Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Death Toll Mounts to 127 as Flood Fury Claims More Lives in Bihar; Over 8 Million People Affected

Chief minister Nitish Kumar told the Bihar Assembly his government will be writing to the Centre to send a team to the state to 'assess the damage' and 'provide assistance as they deem fit'.

Updated:July 26, 2019, 11:59 PM IST
Death Toll Mounts to 127 as Flood Fury Claims More Lives in Bihar; Over 8 Million People Affected
File photo of villagers relocating to a safer place from the flooded area, in Motihari block under East Champaran district of Bihar. (PTI Photo)
Patna: The flood situation remained grim in Bihar, where the death toll rose to 127 on Friday, even as the Nitish Kumar government said it would be writing to the Centre for help in the wake of the calamity which has affected more than eight million people.

The number of deaths, that had remained unchanged at 123 on Thursday, saw an increase of four on account of two casualties each reported from Darbhanga and Kishanganj districts, the state disaster management department said in a release.

The total number of casualties for Darbhanga now stands at 12 and seven for Kishanganj.

Altogether 13 districts in the state are hit by the floods, which have affected 82.84 lakh people till date, the release said.

Kumar told the Bihar Assembly his government will be writing to the Centre to send a team to the state to "assess the damage" and "provide assistance as they deem fit".

